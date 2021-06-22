Narada Scam: Justice Aniruddha Bose Recuses From Hearing Bengal CM, Law Minister's Plea

Supreme Court Judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday recused from hearing the pleas filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others in the Narada Scam Case.

The West Bengal Chief Minister along with state law Minister Moloy Ghatak and the state has approached the top court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court dated June 9.

Vide this order, the Calcutta High Court had rejected the request of the three petitioners to place on record their affidavits opposing the transfer petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As soon as the division bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose began with its board, Justice Bose recused from hearing the matter.

Following this, Justice Gupta said that the matter be renotified and sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to see if another bench could be set up to hear the matter today.

In her plea before the top court, Mamata has said that the transfer plea in the High Court is an after-thought

She further claims that it is a sole intention to malign ministers without any material on record to substantiate its claims.

Allow me to file an affidavit in HC to counter the allegation that I "terrorized" CBI by sitting in protest outside its office, Mamata has urged the top court.

This is the second time a Supreme Court judge hailing from Bengal has recused from hearing a case related to the state. Earlier, Justice Indira Banerjee had recused from hearing pleas relating to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Narada Scam

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led government in 2014 which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favors for the companies offering the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The CBI had arrested the four leaders on May 17 and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the four leaders while her supporters resorted to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office.