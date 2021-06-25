Narada Scam: SC Annuls HC Order Refusing To Accept Replies Of CM Mamata, Moloy Ghatak

In a major development in the Narada Scam case, the Supreme Court has suggested that the petitioners should take up the matter with the Calcutta High Court. The SC bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran has asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak and the state government to file the application before the High Court to take on record their affidavit. The petitioners have been asked to file their application in Calcutta HC by June 28.

Narada Scam: SC asks petitioners to take up the matter with Calcutta HC

Mamata Banerjee and Moloy Ghatak had approached the Supreme Court stating that their affidavits were denied by the Calcutta High Court. The SC has now directed them to file a fresh application. Apart from this, the SC has also asked Calcutta HC to decide on these applications first and then proceed with the matter. Mamata Banerjee in her affidavit had denied that the CBI was under siege. She had also denied and said that there was no 'dharna' outside the CBI office. The CBI has also asserted that they were under siege and it added that the High Court had granted bail to the four accused in the Narada Scam Case. The accused leaders also include two ministers in the West Bengal government.

SC asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Min Moloy Ghatak&State govt to file their applications in Calcutta HC by June 28.



SC asked to file applications regarding their counter affidavits filed over allegations about their role on the day of TMC leader's arrest in Narada case pic.twitter.com/Db5AyyKhDa — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Narada Scam

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led government in 2014 which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies offering the bribes. The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The CBI had arrested the four leaders on May 17 and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the four leaders.

Banerjee's followers had also resorted to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak along with his supporters was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. The special CBI judge later granted bail to the four accused TMC leader. Challenging the CBI court's order, the CBI appealed to the Calcutta High Court which revoked the CBI court order and sent the four accused to judicial custody. However, the high court later ordered the house arrest of the four leaders.