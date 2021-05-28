Narada Sting Case: All 4 TMC Netas Granted Interim Bail By Calcutta HC With Conditions

In a massive relief for the four arrested TMC leaders, Calcutta High Court on Friday, granted interim bail to Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, and former TMC MLA Sovan Chhatterjee, in the Narada sting case, subject to conditions. The four leaders who are now under house arrest cannot give interviews to the media on pending legal cases and will have to join the investigation via video-conferencing, ordered the 5-judge HC bench headed by acting Chief-justice Rajesh Bindal. The court has granted them interim bail in a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each. Previously, a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict on interim bail, referring the matter to a 5-judge bench.

Calcutta HC grants interim bail

Arguing against the grant of bail, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said that if interim-bail is granted, the main issue might go to the 'cold storage'. Furthermore, he asked that the interim bail must be subject to final order of the case i.e if the CBI convinces court against bail, then interim bail must be cancelled. He also put forth the no press conferences and co-operation with the investigation clause, which has been agreed to by the Court.

The acting CJ asked the CBI, "The investigation started in 2017. They were not arrested during investigation then. Normally, an arrest is to facilitate an investigation. They continue to be as powerful as earlier. So why arrest now?".

CBI arrests 3 TMC MLAs

On May 17, TMC minister Firhad Hakim claimed that he has been arrested by the CBI without prior notice after being called in for questioning. Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee too were arrested along with him after CBI's questioning in the Narada sting case. Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sanctioned the prosecution of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee - erstwhile ministers in the purported Narada sting tapes, by the CBI. The CBI is probing the Narada sting tapes that came to light before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court in 2017.

The arrest was followed by high-octane drama as TMC supporters staged a protest outside the office in Kolkata, resorting to stone-pelting security forces. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too reached the CBI office in Kolkata and dared CBI to arrest her as well, questioning as to how the Central agency had arrested the netas without the Speaker and state govt's sanction. After the Calcutta HC ordered house arrest of the TMC netas, CBI approached the SC but the apex court refused to intervene. The Narada sting case refers to a sting operation conducted by the news portal chief Mathew Samuel in 2016 on several top-ranking Trinamool officials catching them on camera accepting bribes for illicit favours.