Narada Sting Case: ED Files Chargesheet Naming Four TMC Leaders; Summons Them All

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in the Narada Scam. Trinamool Congress leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee have been summoned as they have been named in the charge sheet.

What is Narada Sting Operation?

The Narada scam is a sting operation targetting high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led West Bengal government in 2014, which revealed several politicians and high-ranking officials accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours for the companies offering the bribes.

The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI-led probe into the Narada scam in March 2017, while the ED was also roped in to investigate the case. A Lok Sabha ethics committee was also set up as the accused involved were Members of the Parliament.

The political battle

The four TMC leaders were arrested by the CBI on May 17 after which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a six-hour protest outside the CBI headquarters in Kolkata, demanding their unconditional release. Her supporters too gheraoed the compound housing the CBI office.

Mamata Banerjee's followers had also resorted to stone-pelting in the CBI office complex. Moreover, West Bengal Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak, along with his supporters, was present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. The Special CBI court granted interim bail to the four leaders because the agency had not requested their custody. The CBI court also cited the Supreme Court's judgment on prison decongestion.

Challenging the CBI court's order, the CBI appealed to the Calcutta High Court, which revoked the CBI court order and sent the four accused to judicial custody. However, the Calcutta High Court later ordered the house arrest of the four leaders. Later, they were granted interim conditional bail on May 28 by the Calcutta High Court.

Moreover, Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose had recused himself from hearing the Narada Scam case appeals filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others. Also, the West Bengal Bar Council recently requested that acting Chief Justice, Rajesh Bindal of the Calcutta High Court, be removed with immediate effect, alleging that he was biased.