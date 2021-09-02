Narada Sting Operation: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Firhad Hakim, TMC Leaders

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a Prosecution Complaint in the Narada Sting Operation case against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Kolkata's former Mayor Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee and S.M.H.Meerza. The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the special PMLA court in Kolkata. The development came a day after a charge sheet was filed by the ED against these leaders excluding S.M.H.Meerza.

The Narada scam is a 2014 sting operation case where high-ranking officials and politicians of TMC led West Bengal government have been accused of accepting bribes and illegal gratifications in exchange for unofficial favours.

ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint under PMLA against Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee and S.M.H.Meerza in the case of Narda Sting Operation before the special PMLA court, Kolkata. — ED (@dir_ed) September 2, 2021

Narada Sting Operation case - past developments

Earlier, in June West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed a fresh affidavit in the Calcutta HC, in the Narada scam case based on the directions of the Supreme Court. The fresh affidavit had to be filed after the top court asked Mamata Banerjee to go back to Calcutta HC and reserved the order in the Narada hearing based on whether the affidavits will be accepted by Calcutta High Court. Later, the Calcutta High Court had directed that the affidavits filed by the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the CBI's transfer application of the Narada sting tape case be taken on record subject to payment of a token cost of Rs 5,000 each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested three TMC leaders- Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee on May 17 following which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had staged a six-hour-long dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata demanding the unconditional release of the three leaders while her supporters resorted to stone-pelting in the complex housing the CBI office. Later, the Chief Minister filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Narada scam where she accused the CBI of 'boasting' the case against the TMC Ministers. The TMC Supremo claimed that there is 'no proof' of her conducting a 'dharna' or 'seize' outside the CBI office in Kolkata, claiming that CBI's allegations were 'false.

The sting operation received the spotlight ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI-led probe into the Narada scam in March 2017, while the ED was also roped in to investigate the case. Later a political battle erupted from the West Bengal Government against the CBI.