Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Pune Court Orders Framing Charges Against All Five Accused

In a big development in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, a Pune court on Tuesday ordered framing charges against all five accused. The court has now set the next date of hearing to September 15. Four of the accused will be charged under Sections 302, 120(b), 34 of IPC along with Section 16 of UAPA and Sections 3(25), 27(1), 27(3) of Arms Act and while the fifth accused will be charged under Section 201 of IPC.

Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case

Earlier last week during the court proceedings, CBI lawyer Suryawanshi argued that the accused have committed an act of terrorism by killing Narendra Dabholkar in broad daylight in 2013. He had also sought an order from Special Judge SR Nawandar for framing of charges agianst them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (USPA).

On August 20, 2013, Dabholkar, who was an anti-superstition crusader, was shot dead by two men, when he was out for a morning walk at VR Shinde bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune. Later in 2014, the CBI took over this case from Pune city police and had charged five accused in the matter. All of these five accused were linked with radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha.

In June 2016, the Central Bureau of Investigation had first arrested Sanatan member and ENT surgeon Dr Virensrasingh Tawde. The charge sheet against the ENT surgeon was later filed in September 2016 and the investigation agency had named him as the mastermind of the whole conspiracy to kill Dr Dabholkar. In August 2018, CBI had arrested two more Sanatan Sanstha members Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar.

Following this, the supplementary charge sheet against the two was filed in February 2019. In this supplementary charge sheet, the CBI had named these two people as those who shot Dhabholkar. Later in May 2019, the investigation agency had arrested a Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave. These two were also linked to Sanatan Sanstha. The charge sheet against them was filed in November 2019.

The CBI at that time had said that Punalekar played a role in the destruction of evidence in the case and Bhave conducted the recce and destruction of evidence. While Tawade, Andure and Kalaskar are in judicial custody, Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)