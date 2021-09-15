Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Court Frames Charges Against 5 Accused; Next Hearing On Sept 30

On Wednesday, a special court in Pune framed charges against the 5 accused linked with the Sanatan Sanstha in connection with rationalist Dr.Narendra Dabholkar's murder. He was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was on a morning walk on a bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013. Accused Virendrasingh Tawade, Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar and Vikram Bhave have been charged under Sections 34(common intention), 120B(criminal conspiracy) and 302(murder) of the IPC, Section 16 (terrorist act) of the UAPA and various sections of the Arms Act.

The other accused- advocate Sanjeev Punalekar will face trial under Section 201 of the IPC pertaining to the destruction of evidence. After the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar adjourned the hearing to September 30. Meanwhile, the court also directed that Kalaskar and Andure be shifted to the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune.

The murder investigation

The first arrests by Pune Police in the case- Manish Nagori and Vilas Khandelwal were released on bail after a few months and never charge-sheeted. Following the Bombay High Court order in June 2014, the case was transferred to the CBI. As per the agency, the longstanding enmity between Dr. Dabholkar and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) with the Sanatan Sanstha was the motive behind the murder. On June 10, 2016, Virendrasinh Tawade linked to the Sanatan Sanstha was arrested.

While the CBI claimed in its charge sheet filed in September 2016 that Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar were the two assailants who shot Dr. Dabholkar, it contradicted this a few years later. After Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar were caught in August 2018, the agency told the CBI court that they were the shooters. Besides Sanatan Sanstha lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave, the CBI has also arrested Amol Kale, Amit Digwekar, and Rajesh Bangera who are yet to be charge-sheeted. While Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail, Tawade, Andure and Kalaskar remain in judicial custody.

Leader of anti-superstition movement

After leaving his decade-long medical practice, Dr. Dabholkar founded MANS. Besides serving as the editor of the Marathi weekly Sadhana, he was at the forefront of seeking eradication of superstitious activities. He stressed on scientific temperament and equality among various sections of the society.

The MANS was vociferous in its demand that the Maharashtra legislature should create an anti-superstition legislative framework. Owing to this, Dr. Dabhokar faced stringent opposition from various organizations and political parties. 4 months after his murder, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act was passed.