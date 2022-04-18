Amidst the Azaan-vs-Hanuman Chalisa controversy on loudspeakers, the use of loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans 15 minutes before and after Azaan which was allowed has now been banned by the Nashik Police. The police have now made it illegal to use loudspeakers in religious buildings without seeking prior permission. It is now mandatory for all religious places to obtain permits to use loudspeakers by May 3.

Deepak Pandey, Nashik Police Commissioner in his statement to the media said, “All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by 3 May. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action will be taken against the violators.”

He further added that Police have the right to issue a notice to maintain peace. MNS has applied this rule under the 2005 law to control noise pollution during azans which are performed 5 times a day.

“Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 meters of the mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order.” he stated.

Police aayukt’s permission has to be taken if loudspeakers are to be used after 3 May by any religious group for any purpose. However, without permission, severe action will be taken leading to 6 months of imprisonment.

MNS President, Raj Thackeray urges Hindus to be 'prepared' if loudspeakers are not removed by May 3

MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced on Sunday that he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to see Lord Ram and urged "Hindu brothers” to "be prepared" if mosque loudspeakers are not removed by May 3. According to Thackeray, loudspeakers conveying the 'azaan' call are more of a social issue than a religious one because they don't want the society's tranquillity to be disrupted, "but if the usage of loudspeakers continues, they (Muslims) will have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers as well."

Majeed Memon, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), slammed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday, questioning the timing of the group's demand to have loudspeakers removed from mosques. Why is this concern being addressed during Ramzan, he questioned, when loudspeakers are used across the country all year?

Responding to the NCP leader, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said it is not the question of mosques, but the order by the Supreme Court. "There's no need to politicise everything," he told Memon. Bhatkhalkar, on the other hand, accused the MVA government of appeasement tactics and causing a schism between communities.

Raj Thackeray recently gave the state government an ultimatum, stating that loudspeakers on mosques must be removed by May 3, or his party will play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a greater volume outside mosques.