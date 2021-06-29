Nashik Rave Party Busted: Police Arrest Igatpuri Resort Owner In Mumbai

Nashik Police has arrested the owner of the resort on Tuesday from where 22 people were arrested during a raid of an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in Igatpuri. The owner was arrested in Mumbai. On June 27, a drug and rave party was going on in a bungalow in Igatpuri which was busted by the Nashik rural police. As per sources, many narcotic substances were found when the police raided the bungalow and 22 people were taken into custody by cops. The event was reportedly being held at two adjoining bungalows on the Mumbai-Agra highway, Sky Taj and Sky Lagoon.

FIR against 29 people

Igatpuri police filed an FIR against 29 people out of which 12 are women,17 men and one of them is an ex-contestant of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. On June 28, all the 29 people were produced before the court, out of which, four were sent to Police custody till 6th July, whereas the other 25 accused sent to a day Police custody. On Tuesday, again 25 were produced before the court as the court remanded 25 accused to Police custody till July 5.

According to police officials, a police team raided the bungalow after a tip-off, where the people were seen consuming alcohol and other intoxicants were being served illegally.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Nashik Rural police, Sachin Patil said, "Several types of drugs and cash were seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district of Maharashtra".

Nashik Rural Police arrested 22 people, including 4 women working in Bollywood film industry during a raid on a rave party at a resort in Igatpuri early Sunday morning. Among them is an Iranian woman. Police recovered cocaine & other drugs from there. Probe on: SP Sachin Patil pic.twitter.com/1WIVJAQ1Xk — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI)