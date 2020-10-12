National Commission For Minorities Seeka Report From WB Govt Over Manhandling Of Sikh Man

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal Government over the manhandling of a retired Sikh officer by the West Bengal Police during BJPs Nabanna Chalo Rally. This comes after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed a complaint with the NCM over the shocking incident, in which the turban of the Sikh man was pulled off by the police officials. The NCM has sought a report in this matter from the West Bengal Chief Secretary within 15 days.

NCM writes to WB Secretary

Sirsa files police complaint

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed an official police complaint against the incident at the Howrah Police station. The complaint has been filed against the West Bengal police personnel for "unnecessary usage of force and excessive use of violence" whilst assaulting the retired Sikh officer. This comes a day after Sirsa along with a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to express their outrage over the incident.

I have filed a police complaint in Howrah police station for registration of FIR u/s 295A against Kolkata Police officers who behaved barbarically with Balwinder Singh



"We now want all police accused in the case to be charged under 295-A and want all of them dismissed. I can't believe the West Bengal Government is still justifying this incident, saying they acted under law. It is shameful. You can't justify this act, this is a community that has always been ready to give their lives for the nation. I am ashamed that today standing on Rabindranath Tagore's land, this has happened. The people in power are deaf, dumb and blind," Sirsa had said after meeting the Governor.

Sikh man roughed-up by Mamata Cops

A 43-year-old Sikh man, identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda and a retired officer of the Paramilitary forces was allegedly manhandled by the West Bengal Police during the BJP's 'Nabbana Chalo' Rally in which the man's Turban was pulled off. The police claimed that he was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued". It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest". The incident has caused massive outrage by the Sikh Community and the BJP leaders who had organised the rally remarking how even the brave soldiers who had served the nation were not spared in the TMC's regime.

