In an exclusive scoop on Saturday, Republic TV learnt that the nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India was codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. As per sources, it took months of planning and coordination as multiple agencies including the NIA, ED, IB, CRPF and 15 state agencies were involved. While a multi-agency control room was set up in Delhi, thousands of security personnel were involved in this operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided overall guidance whereas National Security Advisor Ajit Doval supervised the crackdown.

Moreover, the heads of all agencies were up for many nights in the lead-up to the operation, sources added. Earlier, a report suggested that the security officials held meetings discreetly to ensure that secrecy was maintained akin to the time when Article 370 was abrogated. Additionally, the operation was planned in such a manner that the PFI cadres don't get an opportunity to flee. Overall, 45 PFI members including 19 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and one each from UP and Telangana were arrested.

Crackdown on PFI

Formed in 2006, the PFI has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. On Thursday, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. This was based on the inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organizations. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized.