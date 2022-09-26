Nationwide Crackdown On PFI Continues; Places Linked To Outfit Raided In Kerala, Karnataka

Trouble keeps mounting for the Popular Front of India (PFI) as the nationwide crackdown on the PFI continues in several states of the country such as-- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh after the mega-raids led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the outfit on Thursday across the country.

The Kerala police on Sunday raided several houses, shops and establishments in Kannur district linked to the PFI. Led by Kannur DCP K Ratnakumar, these Kerala police raids were carried out at several places in the Kannur district linked to the PFI and its members. Apart from the Kannur city police raids, simultaneous raids were being conducted in the Pappinisseri, Valapattanam, Iritti, Mattannur and Kannapuram. Various shopping establishments, including hypermarkets and readymade shops, in the district, were raided by the police. At Valapattanam, the police raided one Akshaya Kendra, a godown, and another trade establishment.

According to the police officials, the raids started at around 5 PM on Sunday and lasted for about two hours. During the raids, electronic gadgets including laptops, CPUs, mobile phones, and records of financial transactions were seized by the police for further investigation. Police said that the details of the bank accounts were seized to investigate whether the ones raided were receiving funds from foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Kerala wing of the PFI has been circulating posters online demanding help from the general public against the arrests of its leaders and workers during the NIA raids. The online posters show pictures of PFI leaders taken into custody, with PFI asking for support from the general people.

14 PFI members arrested in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, 14 PFI members have been arrested in connection to the petrol bomb hurled incidents across the state. The petrol bomb hurling incidents happened in Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and taking action against the culprits, police arrested 14 PFI members including Shamsuddin from Madurai, Sikander from Dindigul and Ramiz Raza from Coimbatore. Notably, the first incident of petrol bomb hurling was reported in Coimbatore at the BJP office, following which several districts reported the same. As of now, the Tamil Nadu police have registered 19 cases in the petrol bomb hurling cases.

Raids on PFI in Karnataka

Republic TV has now accessed the inside details of raids in which incriminating documents and cash were seized from several locations linked to the arrested PFI leaders. The city police have recovered Rs 34 lakh, passbooks, cheques, hard disks, laptops, pen drives, mobile phones, dongles, and other electronic gadgets. They have been subjected to interrogation as Bengaluru city central court has sent these leaders to 10-days of custody.

Notably, raids were carried out across the state of Karnataka in 17 locations including Bengaluru. A total of 15 people were arrested, 2 in Bengaluru and 12 from other districts of Karnataka, and 1 person from New Delhi. As per the information, all these accused were involved in anti-national activities.

PFI associate arrested in Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person named Abdul Majeed who is associated with PFI from Lucknow. The accused has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act after electronic gadgets and incriminating literature related to PFI and ISIS were recovered by the police.

Notably, on September 22, the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India and has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus'.

The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country