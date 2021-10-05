Navi Mumbai Police Crack 35 Burglary Cases; 1 Held

Navi Mumbai police claimed to have cracked 35 cases of burglary in the town and neighbouring Mumbai with the arrest of a man here in Maharashtra.

Stolen items worth Rs 13.22 lakh were also recovered from the accused following his arrest on Sunday, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday.

There were several complaints of house-breaking and theft in Navi Mumbai township here following which police stepped up vigilance.

Acting on a tip-off , the police laid a trap and nabbed the accused in Taloja area on Sunday, the official said.

With the arrest of the man, the police have cracked 31 cases of burglary in Navi Mumbai and four in Mumbai, he said.

These cases were reported from areas like Taloja, Kharghar, Nerul, Panvel, Rabale, Koparkhairne, Belapur in Navi Mumbai, and Sion, Matunga, and Govandi in Mumbai, the police said.

The CCTV footage of various burgled shops indicated a similar modus operandi which led the police to the accused, the official said.

The accused was also involved in theft at an ATM and a co-operative bank branch and the police were searching for one of his associates, he added.

