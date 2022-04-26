Navneet & Ravi Rana Fail To Get Relief From Sessions Court; Bail Hearing Likely On Apr 29

In another setback for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, they were denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday. The Mumbai Police was directed to file a response on their plea till April 29 and the bail hearing could happen on the same day. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Section 124A (sedition) was added later.

After their arrest, another FIR was filed against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Subsequently, the accused filed a fresh bail petition in the Sessions Court.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, the Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant said, "After the filing of response (by the Mumbai Police) on the 29th, the court will decide when the hearing will take place. The bail application hearing can take place on the 29th or after the 29th. Every person seeks relief but it is not necessary that relief is granted in every matter. Sometimes, the relief granted late is better. So, I will prefer to wait. My juniors are sitting in the lower court to withdraw our plea. We will start the withdrawal process today."

Rana couple arrested amid Hanuman Chalisa row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on April 23.

Amid vociferous protests from Shiv Sena workers and the police issuing them a notice asking them to not disrupt the law and order situation, they called off their plan citing PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on the evening of April 24. However, they were still taken to the Khar Police Station and placed under custody. On Sunday, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. At present, Navneet Rana and her husband are lodged in the Byculla Jail and the Taloja Jail respectively.