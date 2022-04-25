Navneet & Ravi Rana's Lawyer To 'wait Patiently For 72hr Notice' After HC Quashes His Plea

After the Bombay HC dismissed Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana's plea to quash the FIRs against them by the Mumbai Police, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant addressed the media outside the court. Merchant explained the case put forth in the court that the police presence in the Rana house on April 23 was not in discharge of their 'public service, or of their official duties', and concluded that there was 'no question of obstructing'.

'The FIR 506 of 22 categorically shows that the purpose of the visit was to arrest with respect to FIR 500 of 22. But it is pertinent to note that the FIR 500 of 22 was registered at 5:23 PM on the 23rd of April 2022. That's when the diary entry was made. Therefore, at the time they went to the house of the Rana's the FIR 500 of 22 was not in existence, so they could not have gone there to arrest them in connection with a non-existent FIR," said Rizwan, highlighting that since Day 1 he has reiterated that the second FIR is a 'false, bogus and concocted' FIR.

On Saturday, the Khar police booked the Ranas under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), and 124A (sedition) which was allegedly added later, besides provisions of the Bombay Police Act. A second FIR was filed against the Ranas on Sunday under IPC Section 353 for alleged assault of a public servant to prevent him/her from doing official duty, to which the Ranas had taken exception and moved the court.

'The court did not agree with us'

The Rana couple moved a plea in the Bombay High Court, stating that multiple FIRs were filed against them and appealed to the bench to continue all proceedings in a single FIR. Hearing both the sides, the bench comprising Justices PB Varale and SM Modak has dismissed the plea, citing that it was 'devoid of merit'. However, it has given directions that 72 hours of notice be given before taking action on the second FIR.