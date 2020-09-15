Navy Veteran Gets Assurance On President's Rule Demand From Guv; Sena Goons Re-arrested

On Monday night, the Mumbai Police re-arrested six Shiv Sena goons who attacked 62-year-old retired Navy veteran Madan Sharma. They were granted bail on Saturday within 24-hours of their arrest. While two of them are Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre, four others are also associated with the party.

Speaking to media on Tuesday after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Navy veteran Madan Sharma said that the Governor has assured that he will speak to the Centre about the imposition of President's rule. Lashing out at the Maharashtra transport minister who allegedly sided with the goons, the navy veteran said that he has no right to stay in the post. He also said that they have demanded appropriate charges be levelled against those arrested as the Maharashtra Police has charged them under a bailable offence.

Navy veteran Madan Sharma added: "They called me to talk and they started beating me, they say I am a pawn of BJP and RSS, despite me not being associated with any party. I don't know who told them all these."

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons attacked an ex-Navy officer over a WhatsApp forward. The Navy veteran is still receiving treatment from Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to get away. The WhatsApp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Navy Veteran's Son Slams Sena

Speaking to Republic TV a day after the ex-Navy officer was attacked by Shiv Sena goons, his son Sunny said that situation in Maharashtra is worrisome. He narrated the brutal incident that took place on Friday and how Sena goons attacked his father. He said that his father is recovering but the doctors have said that internal injuries will take a month or two to heal.

Sharma's son said: "The situation in Maharashtra is such that whosoever expresses their view, they are being threatened and beaten. They are beating 65-year old, they go and raze someone's home, it's like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. I want to thank you the other Navy veterans and BJP leaders. If they would not raise their voice, they would have put my father in jail. Now they can threaten me and my family."

Daughter demands 'President's rule in Maharashtra'

Sharma's daughter opened up on how Shiv Sena goons attacked him over a WhatsApp forward. Mentioning that her father received 10-15 threat calls after forwarding a cartoon, she revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma.

Thereafter, she contacted local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar following which she received assistance. The retired Navy officer's daughter demanded strict action against the goons. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state.

