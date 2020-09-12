Navy Veteran's Son Slams Sena After Attack On His Father: 'Maha's Situation Is Like PoK'

Speaking to Republic TV, a day after ex-Navy officer was attacked by Shiv Sena goons, his son Sunny said that situation in Maharashtra is worrisome. He narrated the brutal incident that took place on Friday and how Sena goons attacked his father. He said that his father is recovering but the doctors have said that internal injuries will take a month or two to heal.

Ex-Navy officer's son said: "The situation in Maharashtra is such that whosoever expresses their view, they are being threatened and beaten. They are beating 65-year old, they go and raze someone's home, it's like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. I want to thank you the other Navy veterans and BJP leaders. If they would not raise their voice, they would have put my father in jail. Now they can threaten me and my family."

READ | Navy veteran's emotional daughter on Sena attack: 'Police wanted to arrest my father'

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

READ | Two Shiv Sena Shakha Chiefs Arrested For Assaulting Navy Veteran After Complaint

In a massive impact, Mumbai police on Friday night, arrested two main accused - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre. The Samta Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case. Apart from these shakha chiefs, four more have been arrested.

READ | Shiv Sena embarrassed, Bombay HC says 'no legality to interfere’ with Republic broadcast

Daughter demands 'President's rule in Maharashtra'

Sharma's daughter opened up on how Shiv Sena goons attacked him over a WhatsApp forward. Mentioning that her father received 10-15 threat calls after forwarding a cartoon, she revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma.

Thereafter, she contacted local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar following which she received assistance. The retired Navy officer's daughter demanded strict action against the goons. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state.

READ | Navy veteran's emotional daughter on Sena attack: 'Police wanted to arrest my father'