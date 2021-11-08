On the defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Madhav Jamdar directed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to file a reply by November 9. He alleged that the NCP spokesperson started making allegations against the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director after the former's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the central agency in a drugs case. Maintaining that the statements made by Malik are defamatory in nature, he sought damages to the tune of Rs.1.25 crore. Besides this, Dnyandev Wankhede urged the HC to order the deletion of the defamatory material and restrain Malik from making such comments.

Appearing for the NCP spokesperson, senior advocate Atul Damle informed the court that they were yet to file a reply having received the suit only a couple of days ago. While Wankhede's advocate Ashraf Shaikh suggested that Damle should propose that his client will not make any defamatory statements, the latter stated that he had received no instructions to give any such undertaking before the court. Seeking more days to file a response, he also questioned the maintainability of the defamation case citing that Dnyandev Wankhede is speaking on behalf of his children.

The lawyer of Sameer Wankhede's father observed, "I am only saying that he should not say anything till reply is filed. Let me show you, as of this morning, he has put a tweet supposedly about Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law". Referring to the impact of the "defamatory" tweets, he accused Malik of lowering the reputation of Dnyandev Wankhede in the eyes of the public. The matter will now be heard by the HC on Wednesday, November 10.

Nawab Malik's allegations against Wankhede

Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was jailed in a drugs case, has alleged from the beginning that the Aryan Khan case is "fake". On October 25, he shared a picture of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate where he is categorized as a Muslim. According to him, the IRS officer corrected his father's name and used a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. Clarifying that he harbours no ill-will against the NCB, he claimed that Wankhede registers "fake cases" in order to extort money from people.

Reiterating his allegations, the NCP spokesperson revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and asserted that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. Moreover, he alleged that the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director is tapping phones via two private persons. Malik also stated that he had received a letter sent by an unnamed official of the NCB who cited instances of 26 "fake cases" allegedly registered by Wankhede. The central agency has already started a vigilance probe against Wankhede based on independent witness Prabhakar Sail's allegations.