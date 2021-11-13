Nawab Malik Condemns Violence In Maharashtra; Seeks Action On Ex-UP Shia Waqf Board Chief

Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday condemned the violence that broke out in the districts of Amravati, Nashik and Nanded. Cautioning the protest organizers against issuing appeals like an "unguided missile", he contended that violence could not be justified. At the same time, he demanded action against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi. According to him, the protesters had called for a bandh not just to agitate against the purported violence in Tripura but also a book by Rizvi.

Addressing a press briefing, Nawab Malik stated, "People had called for a bandh across the country to condemn the violence which took place in Tripura and former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's book. A bandh was called in Maharashtra as well. But after the bandh, violence broke out at three places- stones were pelted and the police brought the situation under control. I appeal to the people to maintain peace. Some anarchic elements try to disturb peace. People have to remain careful. The police will conduct a probe and take action against whomsoever is guilty."

He added, "No action has been taken against Waseem Rizvi who is regularly giving statements that will hurt religious sentiments and writing books that are hurting the sentiments of crores of persons. I demand that immediate action should be taken against him. Besides this, he faces allegations of wrongdoing in the Shia Waqf Board. In 2016-17, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case against him. Many Shia clerics had complained to Rajnath Singh and PM seeking a probe into his wrongdoings in the Shia Waqf Board. The matter was handed over to the CBI but the matter is in cold storage for one year. CBI should spring into action and investigate him."

Mumbai | We condemn yesterday's violence (in rallies at Amravati, Nanded, and Malegaon). Action will be taken against the culprits. Those who have organized these protests had a responsibility to make sure that protests shall be held peacefully: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/kFuNMZT3Zj — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Violence in Maharashtra

On Friday, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against the alleged violence in Tripura. For instance, stone-pelting took place during a protest march in Malegaon as a result of which two police personnel sustained injuries. Speaking to the media, Nashik (Rural) SP Sachin Patil remarked, "The investigation is underway in connection with the incident that took place in the evening. At present, the situation is peaceful in Malegaon. The legal proceedings have been started against the accused. People should not spread rumours otherwise legal action will be taken against them".

In Amravati city, over 8000 thousand persons gathered outside the District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to the purported atrocities against the minority community. Thereafter, stone-pelting was witnessed at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Talking about the incident, Amravati DCP Vikram Sali mentioned, "So far, 5 complaints have been received. We have already started the investigation. We have filed complaints and probe against the accused for the process of admission has already begun".