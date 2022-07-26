Naxal-affected Districts Down From 70 To 46; Incidents Of Violence Reduces By Half: Centre

In a big boost to internal security, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has gone down from 70 in 2014 to 46 in 2021.

Nityanand Rai, who was replying to a query raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Sushil Kumar Singh and Sudarshan Bhagat in Lok Sabha, informed the House that incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal violence have also been majorly reduced from 1,091 incidents in 2014 to 509 incidents in 2021. According to the Minister, the amount of aid given by the Indian government to LWE-affected states under the different schemes of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the specific LWE-related schemes of the other line ministries has significantly increased since 2014.

Rs 6,578 Cr released under various MHA schemes from 2014-2021 for LWE management

The minister informed the LS that between Financial Year 2014–15 and Financial Year 2021–22, about Rs 6,578 crore under various MHA programmes were released, as opposed to Rs 2,181 crore for LWE management from Financial Year 2006–07 to Financial Year 2013–14.

Rai described how the Indian government helps these states build their capacity through various programmes, including the Security Related Expenditure Scheme, Special Infrastructure Scheme, Special Central Assistance Scheme for the districts most affected by LWE, Road Requirement Plan-l, Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas, Skill Development Scheme in 47 LWE affected Areas, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Nava Vidyalaya, Eklavaya Model Residential School, Mobile Connectivity Project in LWE affected districts, and Financial Inclusion. Meanwhile, since 2014–15, the state governments have received Rs 2,302 crore under the security-related expenditure scheme.

Notably, in accordance with the Special Infrastructure Scheme, from 2017 to 2021, projects totalling Rs 991.04 crore have been approved for LWE-affected areas to upgrade and enhance special forces, Special Intelligence Branches, and 250 Fortified Police Stations (FPSs).

1,348 ATMs and 1,258 banks established in LWE-affected areas

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also informed that the LWE-affected districts have access to 1,348 ATMs and 1,258 bank branches that have been set up. In addition, districts affected by LWE saw the launch of 4,903 new Post Offices. In Aurangabad, 26 post offices were inaugurated, and in Gaya, 31. In addition, 66 bank branches and 32 ATMs were inaugurated in Gaya, and 38 bank branches and eight ATMs were created in Aurangabad.

(With inputs from ANI)