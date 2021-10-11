Naxal With Rs 2 Lakh Reward On His Head Held In Gadchiroli

A Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was arrested on Monday in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said.

He was held during an operation launched on October 10 in AOP Gatta limits under Hedri sub division of the district, an official said.

"Ajay Hichami (30), a resident of Zarewada in Etapalli tehsil here, is an 'action team member' of the outlawed movement. He was recruited in Gatta LOS of the banned CPI (Maoist) in 2019. He was involved in the murder of one Somaji Cahitu Samdek on September 18 this year," the official informed.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)