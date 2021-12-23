Naxals Torch 2 Vehicles, Machine At Stone Crushing Plant In Chhattisgarh

Naxals set ablaze two vehicles and a machine parked at a stone crushing plant in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said on Thursday.

They also threatened employees at the unit to stop the work during the incident on Wednesday, he said.

The plant is located in Murdonda village under Awapalli police station limits, over 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

"Around a dozen ultras reached there and set on fire a truck, a multi-utility vehicle and a JCB parked there. They also threatened the employees there and asked them to stop the work," the official said.

After being alerted, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that search operation was on in the area to trace the culprits.

In the past also, Naxals indulged in similar incidents in parts of the state, specially in the insurgency-hit Bastar region, in a bid to halt developmental works.

