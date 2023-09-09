Nazira Assault Case: Tainted Cop Accused Of Physically Abusing House Help Surrenders

Controversial cop Subhalaxmii Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nazira in Sivasagar district of Assam, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, on Saturday, September 9. Dutta, an Assam Police Service officer, is accused of assaulting and harassing her domestic help.

Dutta, who was absconding fearing arrest, had a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her by her own department after CCTV footage of her leaving her apartment during odd hours surfaced, clearly indicating she was trying to avoid arrest.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), DGP of Assam, GP Singh wrote, "The Nazira chapter is closed. Law takes its own course. Uncompromising position of Assam Police in crimes against women and children. Compliments to Sivasagar Police, Assam Police and office of Chief Minister Assam.”

In August, a case was registered against Dutta for assault and inhumane treatment towards her domestic help Anima Praja by several organisations and the victim herself under case number 36/2023 at Nazira Police Station.

The victim mentioned in her complaint that the accused allegedly not only beat her on the slightest of mistakes but also poured hot water on her body. Dutta allegedly also put chilli paste and powder in Praja’s eyes and private parts.

When the incident came to light, several organisations, including Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of Dutta.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP GP Singh also made it clear that in crimes against women, strict action would be taken without bias.

Following the growing pressure and the stand taken by her own department, Dutta reportedly had gone underground fearing arrest.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned that this is not the first time that the lady cop has been accused of ill-treatment towards her subordinates. Earlier in 2019, Dutta was accused of assaulting her own PSO, Rajkumar Gogoi and Home Guards Constable Anil Patar. In this regard too, two separate cases were registered under section 326 and section 325/506 and SPA CC/C/140/SP (SVR/2019).