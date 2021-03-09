Last Updated:

NCB Arrests 1 Linked To Sushant Singh Rajput Case In Goa, 2 More Held With Drugs Seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested one person linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Goa. The agency also held 2 more with drugs seizure.

Joel Kurian
NCB arrests 1 linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case in Goa, 2 more held with drugs seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continued to investigate the drug case linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, after filing a charge sheet in court. The latest was the arrest of one person linked to the case as the investigating agency cracked down on alleged drug peddlers in Goa. Two other persons and substantial amounts of narcotics were held by the agency as two units of the agency came together. 

NCB makes arrest linked to SSR case 

As per ANI, the NCB units of Goa and Mumbai carried out searches in Mazal Wado, Assagao in Goa on the intervening night of March 7, 8 and seized drugs including 41 blots of LSD, 28 gm charas, 22 gms cocaine, 1.1 kg ganja. The three arrested in the case include two foreign national and one suspected to be linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.  

NCB files chargesheet  

After joining the investigation into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, in August, the NCB submitted its chargesheet on March 5. The agency had been alerted by the Enforcement Directorate that was probing the embezzlement charges against the accused like Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR registered by the company, after the ED allegedly found evidence of their involvement with narcotics. 

The charge sheet ran into 12,000 and consisted of the names of 33 accused, 200 witnesses and more. The NCB noted in the charge sheet that they found ‘evidence’ of Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused being involvement with drugs. They also submitted tests that proved that the seizures made were narcotics substances, along with details of their bank transactions that allegedly dealt with drugs.     

