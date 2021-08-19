NCB Arrests 3 Kenyan Women For Trying To Smuggle Gold In Their Stomach; Probe Underway

Acting on a tip-off that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received, three Kenyan women have been arrested for hiding gold in their stomach. Their case has been handed over to the Customs department. The Kenyan nationals arrested from the airport were Mohamud Khuresha Ali, Abdullahi Abdi Adan and Ali Sadia Allo. They were all flying from Doha to Mumbai.

“We had got secret input that three Kenyan nationals were coming to Mumbai carrying contraband in their luggage or their body, but we found nothing on them. But on interrogating them, it was found that they were feeling uncomfortable and requested for medical help,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the NCB.

3 Kenyan women hide gold in their stomach

Giving out details of the investigation, the NCB said that when the three women were arrested, they were sent to Sir J J Hospital for medical examination, it was found that they had hidden something inside their vaginal and rectal cavity. On examination, doctors found a total of 937.78 grams of gold from all three of them, it added. These gold pieces worth 20 to 100 grams were packed in 13 packets, which amounted to 17 pieces of gold.

“As of now, all the gold pieces have been recovered and the suspects are being discharged from hospital for further proceedings. Customs authorities are further investigating the case as NCB mandate does not include seizure of smuggled gold,” said Wankhede.

However, this isn’t the first such instance where an accused has been arrested from the airport with contrabands or gold in the body. Earlier this month, NCB had intercepted a Mozambique national namely Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport. Zedequias was carrying one kilogramme of Cocaine worth approximately Rs 10 crores in his stomach. He has swallowed 70 capsules filled with cocaine.

“A new Modus operandi has been unearthed wherein carriers are being used to smuggle gold inside their body cavity- a pattern similar to drug smuggling inside the body cavity. This is the second case of smuggling inside a body cavity by foreign nationals unearthed by NCB Mumbai in the last few days,” added Wankhede.

