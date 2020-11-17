NCB Arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri In Connection With Sandalwood Drugs Case

Former CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was in ED custody in a money laundering case related to the Sandalwood drugs probe, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. According to sources, substantial links have been found by the NCB between Kodiyeri and prime accused persons in the Sandalwood drugs case. He will now be interrogated by the anti-drugs agency as well.

This comes shortly after Republic Media Network exposed the call record details of Bengaluru drugs case accused Anoop Muhammed and Bineesh's business partner Arun Kuttappan. Arun Kuttappan and Anoop Muhammed have exchanged 13 calls between June 9 and August 8. Bineesh Kodiyeri had also directly exchanged 78 calls with Muhammed between May 31 and August 19.

Alongside the drugs probe, the ED has investigated that the son of the former CPI(M) state secretary was running shell companies with fake addresses. The investigation agency alleged that Bineesh was operating using 'Benamies' to cover up his business trails and also acquired money through drug deals.

After the ED's submissions, a Bengaluru court had sent Bineesh to 14-day judicial custody. His previous 10-day custody had ended on November 10 and he was to apply for bail on November 18. However, he would now be shifted to NCB custody instead. The ED had first arrested Bineesh on October 29. Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank has filed a Rs 30.75 lakh loan default case against Bineesh and his two partners Arun Kuttappan and Anand Padmanabhan.

Notably, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday resigned from the post of CPI(M) state secretary. In his first response after his son's name surfaced in the Sandalwood drugs probe, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that central government agencies can arrest his son Bineesh Kodiyeri if he is found guilty.

