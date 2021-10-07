The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one more person in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The NCB informed that they arrested a foreign national from Mumbai's Bandra area last night. In addition, the NCB officials also recovered Mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity from him. This is the 18th such arrest by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

Cruise ship raid case | One foreign national arrested from Bandra area last night, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity recovered from him: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai



This is the 18th arrest in the case. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

NCB conducts follow up operations

Earlier on Tuesday, the NCB launched follow-up operations after interrogating the accused in the drug bust case. The NCB arrested eight persons in the follow-up operations - Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Avin Sahu, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora. In the operations, the NCB sleuths recovered and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, and a small quantity of multi-strain cannabis from their possession.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was apprehended by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.

The detainees were later arrested after a 15-hour-long interrogation. Of the eight, three- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha- were produced before the Killa court on October 3 and were remanded to police custody till October 7. The other five- Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - were produced before the court on October 4, and sent to police custody till October 7.

On the basis of information gained during their interrogation, the police arrested four others- Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu - and they have been sent to police custody till October 11. Meanwhile, four others - Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora- who are said to be organisers have also been arrested from Delhi. They are yet to be produced before the court.