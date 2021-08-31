NCB Arrests Nigerian Actor Sunday Okeki, 5 Others Two Days After Action On Armaan Kohli

Just two days after the arrest of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai team has now arrested six more people, of whom one of them is a Nigerian actor named Sunday Okeki alias Sunny, who has worked in several Bollywood movies such as Golmaal and Kick. He is also allegedly known to be close to several Bollywood celebrities as well, as he has worked with them as a bodybuilder and a bouncer. He was arrested from Nallasopara with intermediate quantities of Mephedrone (MD) and Ecstasy.

NCB arrests 6 more people

However, the officials from the NCB did not reveal any names as of now. These six people have been arrested as a part of the raids conducted by NCB last night and this morning at five locations, of which two are Nigerians. Their links have been established to Kohli and his supplier Ajay Raju Singh. A supplier of MD with commercial quantities has been arrested from Nallasopara named Uba Chinoso Wizdom for supplying MD to Singh. Another accused by the name of Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam has been arrested with intermediate quantities of cocaine from Goregaon for supplying drugs to Armaan. He is known to be the kingpin of the African Drug cartel, and the cocaine seized from him has South American origin. As a part of this operation, one NCB official was injured.

Two consumers are also arrested in this case. One is a hotelier and another person named Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai, who is arrested with an intermediate quantity of MD from Juhu, he is the supplier of Singh, Armaan Kohli’s supplier.

This nexus is a part of the operations when Singh was arrested from Haji Ali and 25 grams of MD was found in his possession.

Following this, Arman Kohli’s house was raided and a small quantity of cocaine was recovered from him. Kohli was eventually arrested on Sunday and is currently in NCB custody until September 1 for further interrogation. As a part of the entire operation, a total of 118 gram of MD (commercial quantity) and 13 grams of Cocaine has been seized.

Armaan Kohli arrested

According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name cropped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. Following the trial, Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. At around 8 PM, he was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit, who was absconding for a long time, was also intercepted last night. From him, a quantity of Mephedrone, a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/ Ecstacy tablets were recovered. The NCB team has busted six modules of the Mephedrone (MD) network in Mumbai in the last two days, wherein commercial MD from various suppliers and peddlers has been seized.

