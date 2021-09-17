NCB Arrests Seven People In Connection With Rs 6 Crore Drug Racket

In a massive intra-state operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seven people have been arrested by the team from Gujarat, Mumbai and Pune.

Pune based drug kingpin sent to custody

Of those arrested, a kingpin of this nexus, who is based out of Pune named Nadeem Shaikh, has also been sent to NCB custody.

The nexus was primarily of suppliers dealing in Mephedrone and Ephedrine. The team has seized 2.112 kgs of Mephedrone, 3.9 Kgs of Ephedrine and 45 grams of Charas from the raids carried out across various locations.

According to NCB officials, some of these substances were made in Mumbai and sent to Gujarat, where a dealer was supplying it to affluent class people in the state. “The receiver of the Mephedrone was a resident of Gujarat namely Irfan Parmar. He was intercepted on the spot and 300 grams of Mephedrone was recovered from his personal search. He was supplying Mephedrone to affluent clients in Morbi, Gujarat,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB.

MDMA supplier arrested in Mumbra

A raid was also carried out at Mumbra, where 81-year-old Sahil Hamid Mulla Aji, who is the supplier of MD in Mumbai was arrested along with Ibrahim Ismail Jhangir. Around 1.75 Kg of Mephedrone and 3.9 Kg of Ephedrine was recovered from the accused. The value of the seizures is said to be around Rs 6 crores. “This is among the biggest drug seizures that has been carried out in the city so far,” said Wankhede.

Image Credits - PTI/Rep image