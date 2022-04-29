Shaheen Bagh Drugs Bust Case: NCB Arrests Two Afghan Nationals From Bhogal

In a major development in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two Afghan nationals in connection to the major drug haul carried out in Delhi on Friday. According to officials, the two arrested Afghan nationals who are said to have Taliban links are presently being interrogated by the NCB officials.

As confirmed by the NCB, the two men who were arrested from Bhogal cannot speak Hindi and were arrested after they could not connect to their handlers. They will be shortly produced in court after which the NCB is likely to seek the custody of the suspects for further investigations.

#UPDATE | Two more arrested from Bhogal in connection with a case involving NCB Delhi zone which seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, and other incriminating materials: NCB



Both are Afghan nationals. — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Notably, this came just a day after a major drug haul was busted by NCB Delhi Zone in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday where they recovered a huge consignment of drugs and cash worth over Rs 300 crores.

The police had also arrested the kingpin of the entire drug racket in Jamia Nagar. Speaking on the same, NCB head SN Pradhan said that more people are involved in the case and further investigations show that the drug haul may have links with narco-terrorism. It has connections with Dubai, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Massive narcotics seizure

In one of the major recent narcotics seizures, the NCB, Delhi Unit on Thursday busted an India-Afghanistan drug syndicate further recovering around 50 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore from a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh.

Along with the contraband, Rs 30 lakh of cash and 47 kilograms of some other narcotics substance, concealed in a tree trunk, which is yet to be identified, were also recovered by the team. While the NCB and investigating agencies are probing a hawala money connection, the recent drug haul in Kandla is also being looked into.

Image: RepublicWorld