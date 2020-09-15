NCB Picks Up Goa-based Big Fish In Drug Probe; Chris Costa Joins Apex Names In Agency Net

In the latest development, sources informed Republic TV that alleged drug peddler Chris Costa was brought to Mumbai’s NCB office from Goa for transit remand on Tuesday. Costa will be examined by the NCB for further probe into the drug nexus and its links with Bollywood and the Sushant death case, as per sources. This comes a day after the NCB detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra after conducting searches at his house. Both Chris Costa and Suryadeep Malhotra are being taken for a medical at the time of publishing.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau had earlier arrested six more persons in connection with the drug nexus linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Arneja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari will be produced in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(ACMM) court via video conferencing.

Showik’s school friend Karamjeet is alleged to have supplied drugs through Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda more than 10 times. Chris Costa's name had surfaced then as well, for allegedly supplying LSD to Anuj Keswani - with sources claiming that he allegedly deals in chemicals from his Goa base.

On Monday, the remand copy of Karamjeet Singh was accessed by Republic TV and it said, "Karamjeet Singh is connected with accused Samuel Miranda. From the investigation, it is clear that Samuel connected with Karamjeet, Showik, Rhea."

It further stated that Karamjeet is 'not cooperating' in the investigation. The document read, "Karamjeet Singh, appears to be kingpin/major player in the drug syndicate so far unearthed the drug syndicate active in Bollywood and high society. He is not cooperating and many vital information is yet to be disclosed by him. Therefore, he may be remanded NCB custody for 7 days till 21st September." [sic] The names mentioned above were part of the 'apex' set, as per NCB sources.

Rhea likely to move Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is most likely to move the Bombay High Court as her bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. Apart from Rhea, bail pleas of others who were arrested in connection to the drug nexus including her brother Showik were also rejected and all arrested have been lodged in Byculla jail. Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit have also been arrested and are in Byculla Jail after having their bail pleas rejected.

Rhea in her bail plea had claimed innocence and stated that she was falsely implicated. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. She had earlier allegedly confessed to various aspects of the drug nexus, during cross-questioning with Showik, Dipesh and Samuel Miranda, but then retracted her alleged statements to NCB.

