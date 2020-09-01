NCB Busts Drug Racket 'for Page 3 Celebs' With Mumbai & Delhi Raids, Releases Statement

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made significant headway amid the investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In the latest development, 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly were meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.'

NCB busts drug racket

The NCB released a statement on the ongoing raids in Mumbai and Delhi after intensive operations against curated marijuana sourced from countries like USA and Canada. 3.5 kgs of trafficked bud was seized from foreign post offices based on inputs, the NCB release stated.

The narcotics had high value and quality, and is sold at 5000 Rs/gram. The seizures made in Delhi were meant for Mumbai, and those in Mumbai were sourced from Canada. The bud was destined for Goa.

The transactions, supply and dealings are done through the Darknet, which gives anonymity to all those involved. The prices had shot off in the grey market due to the widespead use and high demand.

Goa-based driver F. Ahmed was to supply the narcotics to a contact in Bengaluru, and this person had links with ‘Page 3 celebrities.' Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely.

The development came after two drug peddlers were arrested earlier in the day. The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Rhea's brother Shovik can be called by NCB for questioning very soon.

