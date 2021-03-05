NCB Chargesheet In SSR Drug Case Accessed, Says 'enough Evidence' Against Rhea Chakraborty

After the Narcotics Control Bureau filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in the Bollywoood-drug nexus case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Republic Media Network on Friday accused exclusive details from the charegsheet including the mention of the actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Details of chargesheet

As per sources, the NCB has mentioned that over the months of repeated raids at the houses of several A-listers, 7 kgs of narcotics have been recovered with a market value of Rs 35 lakhs. Arguments put forward by certain persons like Kshitij Ravi Prasad who had denied taking drugs, claiming that seized items were cigarette buds, have been put to rest as all test reports have come positive for narcotics. Their test reports have also been attached by the NCB in their chargesheet.

NCB highlights role of Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB chargesheet has categorically mentioned Rhea Chakraborty (presently on bail) and her transactions from her one HDFC bank account for producing the drugs. It has also placed on record, specific incidents pointing to the 'direct role and connivance' of Rhea in procuring drugs, mentioning that their delivery was also made to her residence. She has also been held a co-conspirator along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case, who has been accused of being in touch with peddlers and procuring drugs 'financed' by Rhea.

About 33 people have been named in the chargesheet along with Rhea Chakraborty, citing 'enough evidence' and placing on record her Whatsapp chats, financial transactions, and incidents on record involving her direct role in the purchase of the drugs. The agency also stated that they have found incriminating evidence, which includes digital evidence, call record details, WhatsApp chats, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents, unearthing her involvement. A complaint against her has been filed.

The NCB has been investigating the links of Bollywood stars in an alleged drug cartel after landing upon incriminating evidence during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The investigation body had stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput case when the Enforcement Directorate, which was investigating the financial misappropriation allegations of Sushant's funds, found alleged evidence of Rhea’s involvement in a drug cartel. To date, the agency has questioned numerous members of the film industry and even arrested many well-known faces. This is apart from cracking down and arresting drug peddlers in various parts of Mumbai.

