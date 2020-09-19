'NCB Chief Assured Black Sheep In Bollywood To Be Caught Soon': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Manjinder Sirsa met with Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana again on Saturday after the agency took cognisance of his complaint against director/producer Karan Johar, and other big Bollywood stars for allegedly organizing a drug party.

Asthana has assured Sirsa that those involved in hosting the alleged drug party would be arrested, he said, adding that his complaint has reached the Mumbai police and a proper investigation would be conducted this time.

“I met (Rakesh) Asthana and got a kind of assurance that now these black sheep’s will be caught all these people who have blamed the Sikh community will be taken to task. The complaint that I filed has reached Mumbai and I am hopeful that proper investigation will be done,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

READ | Mumbai Police Tried To Protect Big Fish, Now Karan Johar Will Have Koffee With NCB: Sirsa

The complaint was filed by the SAD leader on September 15, is registered against various Bollywood stars namely, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.'

The complaint reads, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.'

READ | Ravi Kishan Speaks Against Use Of Drugs In Bollywood, Says 'The Movement Has Just Begun'

'I won't stop in the coming days'

On Wednesday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy had said, "I met NCB chief and stressed on reinvestigating the matter of drugs of 2019. NCB chief gave assurance of investigation into Karan Johar's party in 2019. Mumbai Police had not responded to the complaint filed by me last year. There must be two reasons - one, they (Mumbai Police) are hand in glove with them and secondly, that drug is a very common thing."

Sirsa added, "Bollywood must accept that there are black sheep and they need to throw them out. Bollywood should stand with NCB. I am hopeful that the NCB investigation will bring out the big names. I won't stop in the coming days. I'll move to court against Mumbai Police, filing a formal complaint against Mumbai Police also."

READ | NCB Drug Probe: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Files Complaint Against Karan Johar, Others

Viral Video from Karan Johar's party

In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

READ | Karan Johar, Deepika, Vicky & Others Named As NCB Takes Up Sirsa's Bollywood-drugs Plaint