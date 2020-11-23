NCB Details Attack On Team During Drug Raid In Mumbai, States '3 Accused Gathered A Mob'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued an official statement in connection with the raid conducted by its team in Goregaon's Jawahar Nagar and the following violent attack on its team members including the Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit that conducted the drug raid comprised of Sameer Wankhede - Zonal Director, V V Singh - Superintendent, Vishwanath Tiwari - IO, P S Reddy - sepoy, P D More - sepoy & Sh Anil Mane - driver.

Apprising on the drug raid and the cache seized, the NCB said the raid was conducted "on the basis of specific information" and the team has seized "total 20 LSD blots (commercial quantity)" from a person who is identified as Kerry Kelvin Mendes.

The NCB statement also elaborated on the violent attack on the team while the drug raid was underway. Naming the three attackers who have been arrested, the NCB statement said, "During the course of operation, the NCB Mumbai team was attacked by three persons who were later identified as 1. Vipul Krishna Agre, aged 25 yrs; 2. Yusuf Amin Shaikh aged 24 yrs and 3. Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh, all from Goregaon area. They started abusing and pushing the team members and fought with the team. They surrounded and damaged the official vehicle and also damaged a pair of handcuffs. Their efforts were directed towards freeing the accused. They gathered a mob which surrounded the NCB team," the statement read.

After the three attackers abused and fought with the NCB team members, a mob of 60 men emerged and attacked the team during the drug raid in Goregaon’s Jawahar Nagar on Sunday night. The NCB team even tried to calm down the mob.

"The NCB team officers showed exemplary courage and thwarted the attempts of these persons", the statement said adding that two officers have sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Immediately the NCB team called the Goregaon Police at the spot, which aided the Central Agency to secure the accused and seized drugs and an FIR has been lodged against the said three persons in Goregaon West Police Station u/s 353, 323, 504 & 34 of IPC. The said three persons have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Wankhede spoke with Republic TV and stated that he won’t let the attackers get away with perpetrating such attack on the NCB team.

NCB investigating the Bollywood Drug Nexus

The NCB’s investigation into the Bollywood-related drugs case has led to the questioning of numerous stars, some of them having been arrested and houses of many being raided.

Wankhede has been one of the main officers investigating the case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, he has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

The latest had been the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. At the time of their arrest, he was the one to make the official statement.

