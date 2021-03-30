NCB Detains Actor Ajaz Khan In Alleged Drug Case, Raids Underway At 2 Locations

Continuing its crackdown on the consumption and supply of drugs in India's financial capital, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained actor Ajaz Khan on Tuesday, in connection with a probe against a larger drugs syndicate. The controversial Bollywood actor was detained from the Mumbai airport as soon as he returned from Rajasthan. As per reports, Khan's name had surfaced two days ago when his name had surfaced during the interrogation of an alleged drug peddler identified as Shadab Khan.

The anti-drug agency had arrested Shadab Khan two days ago in connection with the peddling of banned narcotic substances. As per sources, actor Ajaz Khan has been accused to be a part of the 'Batata Gang' that runs a drug syndicate in Mumbai. At present, the NCB is also conducting raids at two separate locations in Mumbai. It is yet to be determined if any contraband was seized from Khan's possession.

NCB's crackdown on drug supply

Significantly, the NCB has been on a rampant crackdown on the illegal supply of banned substances in Mumbai for several months now. On Sunday itself, the anti-drugs agency held a Nigerian national in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh in the illicit market. The foreign national, identified as Kenneth Ezi was arrested on Sunday after the NCB received a tip-off. Ezi has been booked under the NDPS Act, an NIA official said, adding that the agency had registered four drug cases in a span of 24 hours.

The NCB also raided three locations in Mumbai and Thane and seized various drugs, an official said on Sunday, adding four persons have been arrested while a teenage girl detained. During the operation which began on Saturday night and continued till early Sunday morning, the NCB seized 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets from the arrested persons. The raids were conducted in suburban Mahim and Andheri, and in neighbouring Thane.

The accused are identified as Mark DeCosta, Abdul Kadir, Naziya Shaikh, Imran Shaikh and a teenage girl. As part of a new modus operandi being adopted by racketeers, teenage girls are used for trafficking drugs, the official said. Further investigation is on, he added.