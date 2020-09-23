NCB Dials Deepika Padukone For Summons; Officials Visit Sara & Shraddha's Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with Bollywood drugs probe. Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned by the NCB.

While NCB called up Deepika to serve the summon, the officials personally visited Shraddha and Sara's residence to hand over the summons. Deepika is currently in Goa for a shoot and is expected to reach Mumbai tonight as her questioning is on September 25. Rakul Preet, Simone, and others have been summoned over a phone call.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been called by the NCB on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi, and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on Thursday, September 24.

When did Deepika's name emerge?

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

When did Sara and Shraddha's name crop up in the investigation?

Jaya Saha, the alleged 'kingpin' of the drug racket in Bollywood busted after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has made some sensational confessions during interrogation. As per sources, Jaya has revealed, in the two days of grilling by the NCB, that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.