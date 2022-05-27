NCB Files Chargesheet In Cordelia Cruise Drug Case, 'possession Of Narcotics On All But 2'

In a massive development in the Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust case that took place in October 2021, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted its final chargesheet before the special NDPS Court. In doing so, NCB has given a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan citing lack of evidence.

In its final chargesheet, NCB has stated that no possession of narcotics was found on Aryan Khan. According to the NCB, Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun were arrested from the Cordelia Cruise on October 2, 2021. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai but was later transferred to Delhi Headquarters as a political row erupted over the case between the Maharashtra and Central governments.

#BREAKING | Cordelia drugs bust case: NCB releases statement, says 'lack of sufficient evidence'. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/sX90ouyI6v — Republic (@republic) May 27, 2022

In its statement, NCB said that the investigation was carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. As per SIT's probe, a complaint was registered against 14 people under various sections of the NDPS Act. However, due to lack of sufficient evidence, no complaint was filed against the rest of 6 persons.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2 last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile alleged drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, then NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and Rs 1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB. During the course of the investigation, the number of those arrested rose to 20.

Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison on bail on October 30, after spending more than three weeks in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest. The bail was granted on the condition that he will have to appear before the NCB weekly. However, the condition was later modified, and he was asked to appear as and when summoned before the probe agency.

The SIT of the NCB under Sanjay Singh took over the case after allegations against then Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was till that point leading the investigation. Even post that, the NCB had suspended two officers- Chief Investigating Officer Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjanin Mumbai- for indulging in 'suspicious activities' on April 13. However, after over 22 days, on May 5, their suspension was revoked.

