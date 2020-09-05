NCB Gives Details Of Seizures From Raids At Rhea's Home, Reacts To 'deep-rooted' Nexus

The Narcotics Control Bureau maintained silence on issuing summons to Rhea Chakraborty after arresting her brother Showik. The agency informed that technical gadgets and diaries were seized during the raids at their residence on Friday. The NCB also avoided answer on there being a ‘bigger nexus’ and ‘deep-rooted’ links that allegedly involve Bollywood stars.

NCB briefs media on Showik Chakraborty case

When asked about details of Rhea being summoned, amid information that she is likely to make an appearance on Sunday, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra replied, “Not in a position to disclose what’s happening tomorrow. What has been happened till now, that we are open to brief media and that already sir has briefed.”

Reacting to ‘chances’ of Rhea being arrested, the officer said, “It is not based on chances, it is based on evidences. We are probing the evidence, and by evening, we will be in a better possition to reveal.”

He then said, “As of now, no summon has been issued to anybody, beyond whoever is under investigation.”

When asked about a ‘deeper nexus’, amid claims by Kangana Ranaut on large-scale consumption by Bollywood stars, he responded, “As far as the speculative questions are concerned, we will need time to investigation them.”

“It is a network-based investigation. Not in a position to reveal that, but definitely there are links and to probe that, we requested for custodial interrogation and the court has provided us that," he also said.

Rhea and Showik’s residence had been raided on Friday. When asked about the details, he said, “In the searches, technical gadgets and some diaries, were seized. They are under analysis and whatever will come out, it can’t be predicted yet.”

On seizing drugs during the investigation of this case, Malhotra replied, “We seized drugs from Karan, and from Abbas. Drug proceeds, in Indian and foreign currency, we seized that from Zaid. If someone has sold drugs and earned from it, that is also considered as drugs, and a specific section was added."

Showik and Samuel Miranda have been remanded to NCB custodial interrogation till September 9. On the proceedings, the officer said, “We had apprised the court, and the court made the decision on the basis of them. We had asked time to uncover all details.”

Malhotra asserted, “We are not keeping anyone in the dark. It’s an open-ended investigation.”

