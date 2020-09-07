NCB Issues Statement After Interrogating Rhea Chakraborty For 8 Hours On Day 2

Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for around 8 hours on Monday, the second consecutive day of her interrogation, in the drugs case linked to the death actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a press briefing, NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that Rhea will be called again on Tuesday for questioning and recording of her statement.

He said, "Rhea has been sent home today. She has been summoned for tomorrow morning and the interrogation will continue." On being asked about admissions made by Rhea to NCB, Ashok Jain said, "No comments in the ongoing investigation. No questions of any personal nature. We are examining, verifying the information, and beyond that, I have nothing to say. Will present everything in the court."

Rhea arrived at the agency's office in Ballard Estate around 9:30 am and she left around 6 PM. Dressed in a pink hooded jacket and carrying a bag, Rhea was escorted by police personnel. The actor was questioned for about six hours by the agency for the first time in the case on Sunday.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Furthermore, the NCB Deputy Director-General also shed light on the arrest made in the drug case on Sunday of a drug peddler names Anuj Keshvani. He said, "Keshvani will be presented in the court. We will ask for custody remand for him. He has been sent for COVID test right now."

NCB conducts fresh raids, names alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshvani; read details

Rhea Chakraborty Admits Meeting Drug Peddler Basit

On Monday, sources informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through his brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Rhea files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh over medical prescription