NCB Mumbai Arrests Nigerian National With Cocaine Worth Rs 1 Crore; Officers Attacked

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under an operation to bust drug peddling and consumption in Mumbai, arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore. While chasing the perpetrators, the NCB officials were gravely injured. The authorities have confirmed that the African nationals were involved in a larger cartel in Vashi and Mankhurd.

NCB official attacked in Mumbai

The foreigner was held by local police for allegedly possessing cocaine, MDMA, heroin further peddling illegal drugs under pan-India operations. Five NCB officials were attacked and hurt when the Nigerian drug dealer allegedly resisted arrest and the officers sustained injuries. Four officers suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, one of the officers who suffered a serious head injury had been admitted to a government-run hospital in Navi Mumbai.

While speaking to Republic TV, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that the NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance around Kharghar then intercepted an organised gang operating illegal sale of drugs for three years now.

He further said, "During the evening of August 12 and early morning on the next day, a core team of NCB officials conducted a search operation following input on foreign national gang members. The stretch is between Navi Mumbai to Makhur where they typically dealt. Because the said is mostly swamp and bushy, the operation was a difficult one as they took advantage of camouflage of the area. We struck and recovered drugs worth more than 1 crore. We have intercepted another foreign national in this regard."

Alleged Nigerian drug peddler attacks NCB officials

During the successful operation on Thursday night, the Nigerian national linked to an international drug trafficking network was under vigilance by NCB officials. They were intercepted upon arrival of the alleged peddler from Delhi. The authorities have stated that the cartel appeared to be a key link in the network supplying cocaine to Mumbai in massive quantities.

NCB officials noted that the alleged perpetrators were carrying iron rods, laser lights and other defensive tools on them. On being held, they reportedly resisted detention and physically assaulted five members of the NCB core team.

NCB Zonal Director Wankhedeb asserted that the foreign nationals were not afraid of law enforcement agencies. One Nigerian national has been arrested and will be produced before a court tomorrow. An FIR has been registered against him for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty in addition to the FIR registered by the NCB under sections pertaining to drug selling, consumption, smuggling and dealing.

In 2021, NCB has arrested over 20 foreign nationals in connection with sizeable drug and narcotics networking or smuggling.

