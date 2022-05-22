NCB Mumbai Seizes 864 Kg Of Codeine-based Cough Syrup In Thane; Two Arrested

In a continued fight against narcotics, drug smuggling and peddlers in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday seized 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of Codeine-based Cough Syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane. Two people have been detained and one Bolero Pickup and a two-wheeler have been seized in connection to the drug recovery.

Based on an input received, a team of NCB, Mumbai laid surveillance at Agra-Mumbai Highway near Bhivandi and intercepted a Bolero Pickup. After searching the vehicle, a total of 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of Codeine-based cough syrup were found systematically stuffed in 60 boxes in the vehicle.

As per the preliminary investigation, the carrier revealed details of the receiver, following which a trap was laid to nab the receiver. He was apprehended after a brief on-foot chase of approx 2 km.

It was learned that the CBCS was meant for supply for non-prescribed and intoxicating purposes in various parts of Mumbai and Thane. NCB Mumbai has registered the case in Crime No 16/2022. Further investigation into the case is underway.

NCB seizes hydroponic weed and cocaine in Mumbai

In early May, NCB arrested two people and seized 445 grams of hydroponic weed, a small amount of cocaine, and Rs 2,96,000 in cash from their possession.

During the first operation conducted on May 6, a total of 225 grams of hydroponic weed were seized at the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai. It was learned that the package was delivered from Canada.

And in a follow-up raid, a team from NCB Mumbai seized 220 grams of hydroponic weed as well as Rs 2,96,000 when the receiver's residence was searched. On May 7, they also arrested the receiver of the seized drugs in Malad.

NCB Mumbai arrests 3 in possession of drugs in Pune

In March, NCB conducted two operations in Pune and seized drugs worth around Rs 25 lakh, and arrested three persons. The operations led to the recovery of banned substances like LSD blots, cannabis, and cocaine.

Agency officials said that based on reliable sources, the first operation was conducted by a team of NCB Mumbai and seized a total of 123 grams of cannabis and 5 grams of cocaine, while also intercepting two persons in Pune. In the second operation, 52 blots of LSD and 75 grams of cannabis were seized, and one person was apprehended.

(Image: Republic)