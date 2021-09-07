NCB Nabs Nigerian Man, Three Others In Drug Raids In Mumbai, Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Nigerian national and three other drug traffickers in different operations in Mumbai and Goa, and seized a huge stock of heroin, cocaine among other narcotic substances, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai unit of the NCB on Monday raided the house of Mohammed Nasir Saifur Rehman Khan at Byculla and recovered 27 kg of Codeine syrup, and arrested the accused and his aide Mohammed Salman Shaikh, the official said.

Following this, the NCB raided the house of one Ajay Nagraj at Mazagaon and recovered 7.5 kg of Codeine syrup, 105 gm of heroin, 400 gm (700 tablets) of Nitrazepam and 250 gm of ganja, he said.

In another operation, the NCB team conducted a raid at Foreign Post Office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai and seized a 60 gm of multi-strain buds (cannabis) on Monday, the official said.

The buds were concealed in a box of chocolates, which had originated from Canada, he said, adding that the multi-strain buds are worth over Rs 5,000 per gm in the illicit market.

Meanwhile, the NCB's Goa team nabbed David Chibuike Chisom alias Eze Chukwebuka Joshua, a Nigerian national, at Arpora on Calangute-Mapusa Road in North Goa on Monday night, the official said.

During a search, the team recovered 11 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and intermediate quantity of cocaine from the accused, he said.

In all, the NCB seized 34.5 kg of Codeine syrup, commercial quantity of LSD, 105 gm of heroin, 400 gm (700 tablets) Nitrazepam, intermediate quantity of cocaine and a small quantity of hydroponic multi-strain weed in these raids, the official added.