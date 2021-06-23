NCB Picks Up Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar On Finding Underworld-drug Running Link

As the crackdown against the drug menace continues, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in relation to a case pertaining to the smuggling of charas on Wednesday. As per sources, NCB picked up Iqbal Kaskar on Wednesday after the agency found underworld links while investigating a case of charas being smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai. Sources informed that NCB recently seized two consignments of charas (about 25 kg) following which it picked up Iqbal Kaskar after a deeper probe into the case revealed connections to the underworld.

Dawood Ibrahim's brother will be taken to NCB's premises where he is likely to be interrogated. The smuggling of charas from Kashmir to Mumbai allegedly took place via motorbike.

Earlier, NCB arrests Bandra drug lord & Dawood fan

Earlier in June, NCB had arrested 25-year-old drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Haris Khan was arrested after an NCB team, lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala and Bandra, the official said. 'As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to SSR death will also be investigated,' the official had added.

NCB also found and confiscated endangered species of snakes and weapons from Haris Khan's residence on conducting raids. The drug peddler was booked under following sections - Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and section 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and Arms Act, 1959 for using a sword.The NCB had also arrested Pathan, a henchman Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, in January this year from Navi Mumbai after busting a drug trafficking racket.