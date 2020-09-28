NCB Preps Drug Dossier For DG Asthana With Bollywood Chats, KWAN Testimonies, Dealer Lists

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) expands its probe into the Bollywood nexus, questioning top stars and arresting drug peddlers, sources revealed that NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana will be been handed a 'drug dossier' by the officials.

As per sources, this drug dossier contains a list of top Bollywood stars involved in procuring drugs. It also contains a detailed report of drug chats between Bollywood actors and peddlers along with testimonies of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. It also holds the testimonies of others including those of KWAN talent managers Karishma Prakash, Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambatta. The drug dossier also holds details on the financial dealings and ownership of KWAN talent management agency and the testimonies of KWAN members and their links to drug peddlers.

NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana in Mumbai

On Sunday, NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana along with 3-4 officers travelled from Delhi to Mumbai to review the case. The NCB chief accompanied by Joint Director Sameer Wankhede has spoken with the NCB Mumbai team and is said to be analysing the evidence gathered till date in the case.

The agency has been probing the Bollywood drug nexus under two FIRs registered in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency recently arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the Bollywood drug cartel case and found small amounts of marijuana at his residence. Alleged drug dealer Anuksh Arneja, as well as Rakul Preet Singh, named him in their interrogations.

Apart from him, the agency, which is also probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death has arrested 19 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik - under the NDPS Act for procurement and financing of narcotic substances.

