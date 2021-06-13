Mumbai: NCB Raids Bakery In Malad Selling Weed Cakes, Seizes 160 Grams Of Marijuana

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai conducted an operation in Malad, Mumbai, late at night on Saturday, June 12, 2021, busting a marijuana/pot cake producing bakery and seizing a total of 830 grams of edible weed pot brownie (edible cannabis) & 160 grams of marijuana. NCB informed that it detained three people and one of them was a woman.

NCB raids in Mumbai's Malad

In its release, NCB informed, "NCB Mumbai seized total 10 Nos Brownie cakes weighing 830 grams Edible Weed Pot Brownie @ Edible Cannabis and 35 gram of Marijuana at Orlem, Malad (E), Mumbai on 12.06.2021 and intercepted a woman and another person namely, Elston and Fernandes, repectively."

Later in the night, the NCB Mumbai intercepted the case's major supplier, Jagat Chaurasia, at Bandra, along with 125 grams of marijuana. According to the release, NCB, Mumbai, investigated a new trend among the young generation of taking substances by mixing and baking Brownie Weed Pot Cakes. This is the first time in India that edible weed has been used to bake a cake, noted NCB. The nexus of baking brownie cakes has been cracked by NCB, Mumbai. The case was filed with the NCB Mumbai with the Crime number 57/2021. The situation is still being investigated.

What is Edible Weed Pot Brownie?

A cannabis edible, also known as an Edible Weed Pot Brownie, is a culinary product that incorporates cannabis extract as an active component and can be made at home or commercially. Edible weed pots are a method of ingesting cannabis. Cannabis edibles may have a longer-lasting effect on humans than smoked cannabis. All food edibles have fat that has been infused with THC, which is a crucial base. To put it another way, any food including butter, oil, milk, or any other fatty ingredient can be made palatable. Baked goods, sweets, potato chips, and other cannabis-infused foods are examples. It may be difficult to tell the difference between conventional baked goods and those containing cannabinoids, which have a subtle green tint and frequently have a mild cannabis smell.

Picture Credit: @narcoticsBureau/Twitter/Republic TV