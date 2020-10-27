NCB Raids Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's Residence, Drugs Seized

Probing the Bollywood drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday raided actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash's residence in Mumbai. The NCB has seized nearly 1.8 gms of Hashish from her residence. Prakash was summoned by the central investigative agency earlier.

Karishma Prakash (Deepika Padukone's manager) has been summoned for investigation tomorrow: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/P6HuWOwRm8 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Deepika & Karishma's drug chats

Earlier in September, Republic Media Network had reported the drug chats between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. In the chats, Deepika was seen asking her manager for 'maal' and 'hash,' to which the latter had replied that she has it home. As per sources, the NCB had even confronted the Bollywood actor with the chat which is believed to be from 2017. The chats had emerged were a part of a group called ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’, where Deepika Padukone was the admin. The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others.

In a similar case, notable Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet were also summoned by the NCB as they investigated the Bollywood drug nexus. Actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar too were booked by the NCB after finding narcotics at their residence. The nexus had exploded after NCB found evidence against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs.

First, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff members were arrested, after which she too was put behind bars. After a month stay at Byculla jail, she was granted bail on October 7. Showik is still lodged in jail. Another person still in custody is Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer and director.

Deepika Padukone interrogated

On September 26, Deepika Padukone was interrogated by the NCB for her alleged role in drug procuring. The Bollywood actor was grilled by the investigative agency for almost 5 hours after which her mobile phone was seized and sent to Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhinagar, in an attempt to examine deleted chats and videos.

