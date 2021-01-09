NCB Raids In Two Locations In Mumbai; 200 Kg Drugs Seized, 3 Arrested

While continuing with its crackdown on the drug nexus in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a massive drug consignment while making three arrests on Monday. The NCB raid has led to the seizure of 200 KG of imported drugs which includes curated marijuana.

According to sources, the NCB conducted a raid at three locations in Bandra and Chembur. The investigative agency intercepted a courier that was to be delivered to a Bandra resident named Karan Sajnani, who is a British national of Indian descent. Apart from Karan Sajnani, two females are said to be nabbed, one of them is a former manager of Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. All those who are arrested will be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court tomorrow.

This massive drug seizure is also linked to Anuj Keswani who has been named in the investigation into the drug nexus connected with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB sources have stated that the drug raid would likely reveal bigger names in the film industry.

NCB's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The NCB is also in search of Sushant's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar as the Central Agency investigates the drug nexus connected to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency had summoned Pawar on Thursday, however, he skipped the summons and has been absconding since then.

The outrage after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had sent shockwaves across the nation. Moreover, the loopholes in the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police led to the case being handed over to CBI. The Mumbai Police at first was reluctant to hand over the case, but after the Supreme Court intervention, CBI took over the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate was also involved in probing the allegations of financial misappropriation, after which the NCB joined the investigation when evidence of involvement of drugs came to the fore. The accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda were all arrested and jailed, now out on bail. The investigation against the drug nexus has led to many Bollywood stars being questioned in connection with narcotic substances while a few being arrested as well.

