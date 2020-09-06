NCB Conducts Fresh Raids, Names Alleged Drug Peddler Anuj Keshvani; Read Details

The Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain on Sunday told reporters that the agency conducted fresh raids in Bandra and Santacruz against a man identified as Anuj Keshvani after his name came to the fore during the interrogation of Kaizan Ebrahim who was arrested by the agency in the drug case linking to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"We have seized 590 gms of hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah after the raids on Keshvani,"' Jain said. "The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act," he said indicating it is an offence to keep such quantity of banned drugs. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a hallucinogenic drug.

A total of eight people have been arrested till now by the NCB with six being directly linked to this probe while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.

Miranda, they had said, used to allegedly procure drugs from them on the purported instructions of Showik, agency officials said. Both Lakhani and Arora have been granted bail. The NCB had said it recovered 59 grams of cannabis from them.

The NCB, while seeking remand of one of the accused in this case a few days back, had told a local court that it was looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this probe. This case has given the NCB an "inkling" into the narcotics network and its penetration in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry, NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters on Saturday.

