NCB Summons Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash In The Bollywood Drug Probe

In a massive development in the Bollywood drug probe on Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, sources informed Republic TV. Karishma works with KWAN Talent Management Agency, the same agency that was quizzed by The Enforcement Directorate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As the investigation widens, many WhatsApp chats are being examined by the NCB before they send out summons to the big Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha is under the NCB scanner and was called for questioning on Monday with regards to the agency's probe into the Bollywood drugs angle. Saha has been summoned by NCB on Tuesday, along with Shruti Modi.

The federal anti-drugs agency has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case. Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe, a senior official of the probe agency said. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

